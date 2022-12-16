Book: Breast Cancer Genes and the Gendering of Knowledge

By Sahra Gibbon

This book focuses on the transformations to the medical field as a result of the expanding possibilities of genomic science.

BRCA genes were identified in the 1990’s, and are responsible for up to 10% of breast and ovarian cancers. BRCA genes were patented and preventative measures institutionalized, but variability between perceived risk and actual cancer incidence betray gaps in medical research. Furthermore, there are social and psychological consequences to perceiving oneself as being at heightened risk for cancer.

The book outlines the issue of “anticipatory patienthood” to describe the state of women who carry a breast cancer gene but do not have breast cancer and may never develop it. These women are constructed as patients or potential patients, and grapple in unique ways with notions of health, illness, and risk.

Read more about paradoxical wellness