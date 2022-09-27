Works Cited

Listed here is a complete bibliography of all works listed on this site:
Abel, Emily & Subramanian, Saskia. After the Cure. The Untold Stories of Breast Cancer Survivors. New York: NYU Press, 2008.
Boyer, Anne. The Undying. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2019.
Gibbon, Sahra. Breast Cancer Genes and the Gendering of Knowledge. Palgrave Macmillan, 2006.
Hamedy, Sherine, Coleman Nye. Lissa. University of Toronto Press, 2017.
Hansen, Helle Ploug, Tine Tjørnhøj-Thomsen. “Cancer Rehabilitation in Denmark: The Growth of a New Narrative.” Medical Anthropology Quarterly 22 no. 4 (2008) 360-380.
Jain, Lochlann. Malignant: How Cancer Becomes Us. University of California Press, 2013.
Johnson, Amy Jo. Tammy’s Always Dying. 2019.
Manderson, Lenore. Surface Tensions: Surgery, Bodily Boundaries and the Social Self. Left Coast Press, 2011.
Munroe, Randall. “Ten Years”. 2020.
Small, David. Stitches. W. W. Norton. 2008.