Works Cited

Listed here is a complete bibliography of all works listed on this site:

Abel, Emily & Subramanian, Saskia. After the Cure. The Untold Stories of Breast Cancer Survivors. New York: NYU Press, 2008.

Boyer, Anne. The Undying. Farrar, Straus and Giroux , 2019.

Gibbon, Sahra. Breast Cancer Genes and the Gendering of Knowledge. Palgrave Macmillan, 2006.

Hamedy, Sherine, Coleman Nye. Lissa. University of Toronto Press, 2017.

Hansen, Helle Ploug, Tine Tjørnhøj-Thomsen. “Cancer Rehabilitation in Denmark: The Growth of a New Narrative.” Medical Anthropology Quarterly 22 no. 4 (2008) 360-380.

Jain, Lochlann. Malignant: How Cancer Becomes Us. University of California Press, 2013.

Johnson, Amy Jo. Tammy’s Always Dying. 2019.

Manderson, Lenore. Surface Tensions: Surgery, Bodily Boundaries and the Social Self. Left Coast Press, 2011.

Munroe, Randall. “Ten Years”. 2020.

Offersen, Sara Marie Hebsgaard , Mette Bech Risø, Peter Vedsted, Rikke Sand Andersen. “Cancer-Before-Cancer: Mythologies of cancer in everyday life”. Medicine Anthropology Theory 5 no. 5 (2018).

Small, David. Stitches. W. W. Norton. 2008.